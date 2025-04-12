First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Holdings Lifted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,518,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 641,323 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,158,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after buying an additional 39,037 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,807,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after buying an additional 652,332 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $18.76. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

