FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 47,700 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $47.85.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
