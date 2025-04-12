FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 67,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 47,700 shares.The stock last traded at $47.69 and had previously closed at $47.85.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1988 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKOR. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,934,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the third quarter worth $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.