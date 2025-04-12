Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $94,629,000. Varenne Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,216,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $23,007,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $14,546,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

