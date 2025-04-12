Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.06 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 64.75%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.26 on Friday. Fluent has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

