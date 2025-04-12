Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,498,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,143 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $242,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 1.4 %

Henry Schein stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.56 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

