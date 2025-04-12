Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,501,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,004,399 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $219,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.85.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

