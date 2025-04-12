Fmr LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $234,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 356,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,031 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $146.79 and a one year high of $206.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day moving average is $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $454,302.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total transaction of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,280. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,507 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

