Fmr LLC Has $223.53 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,137,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,749,830 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $223,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 2Xideas AG increased its stake in IQVIA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 225,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after buying an additional 28,624 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.5 %

IQV stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.97 and a 52 week high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.