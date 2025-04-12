Fmr LLC Has $228.15 Million Stock Position in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,941,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,052 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $228,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StepStone Group Trading Up 1.5 %

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

STEP stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $70.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on StepStone Group

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.