Fmr LLC Has $260.84 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,647,865 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $260,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNB. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in F.N.B. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 92,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Campbell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. The trade was a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

NYSE FNB opened at $11.78 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.