Fmr LLC Reduces Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,981,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463,294 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $281,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TKO Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Jonathan Kraft acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 115,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.85 per share, with a total value of $16,679,695.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,425,005.40. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Stock Down 0.6 %

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO stock opened at $144.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -343.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

