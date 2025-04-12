Fmr LLC Reduces Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,201,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,212 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $250,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Align Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

ALGN opened at $164.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.74 and a 12 month high of $327.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

