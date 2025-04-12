Fmr LLC Sells 3,547,339 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,265,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547,339 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of LifeStance Health Group worth $245,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,689,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 784,818 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,086,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,438 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,276,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 445,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,817,000 after buying an additional 235,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,465,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,546,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 18,845 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $130,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 339,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,689. The trade was a 5.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

LFST has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.58.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

