Fmr LLC Sells 639,879 Shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,339,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639,879 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $279,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viking by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Viking in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Viking and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Viking in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Viking to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.18.

Viking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VIK stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 152.57.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

