Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,290 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,644,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.