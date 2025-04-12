Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,290 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,290 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 2.8% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,644,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 177,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the last quarter. Climber Capital SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,313,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance
BIL stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.29 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.58.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.
