Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $861,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.

Insider Activity

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

