Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Invests $861,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Generac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
Generac Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of GNRC stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.60.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac
Insider Activity
In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Generac Profile
Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Generac
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.