Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 124 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Equifax by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX opened at $220.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $199.98 and a one year high of $309.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $321.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.13.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

