Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,218,143,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after buying an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,899,000 after buying an additional 4,402,710 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,986,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,300,000 after buying an additional 3,773,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after buying an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

