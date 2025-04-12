Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 291,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,445% from the average daily volume of 5,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24.

Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ International Equity Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.