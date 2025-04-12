Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,149 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,425,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 105.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 4,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.53, for a total transaction of $925,700.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,038.57. This trade represents a 29.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $193.64 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $232.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

