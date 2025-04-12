Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.62%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

