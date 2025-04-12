Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 227.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Strategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,512,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth about $523,981,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategy by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Strategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Strategy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 517,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,734,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Strategy Stock Up 10.1 %

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Strategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $543.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.80 and a 200 day moving average of $305.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Strategy in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Strategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.09.

About Strategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

