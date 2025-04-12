Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 103,742 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,742 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 4,532.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117,036 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

BBDC stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $884.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.39%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Barings BDC from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

