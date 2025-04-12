Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 129.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 21.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,593 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 359.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other news, EVP Dale Burks sold 11,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $299,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,592. This trade represents a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

NYSE:SMP opened at $21.86 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $35.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a market capitalization of $477.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

