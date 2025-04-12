Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.27 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 404,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 36,086 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 962,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 242,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

HVT opened at $18.10 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $184.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.84 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 109.40%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

