Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.80 Million Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 39,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,856,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

