Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,664 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Stock Performance

Invesco stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invesco from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invesco from $19.50 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Invesco

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.