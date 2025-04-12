Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $3.52 Million Investment in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 149,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 48,936 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $22.46 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.43%.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

