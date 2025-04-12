Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 53.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

