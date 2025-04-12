Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,907 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

PINE stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $226.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 814.29%.

Insider Activity at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

