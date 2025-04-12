Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,148 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BCO Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UMH Properties by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 49,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMH. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE:UMH opened at $16.84 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. Research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a boost from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

