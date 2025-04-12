Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $7.25 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $3.37 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,817 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,166.46. This represents a 15.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,647 over the last three months. 81.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 54,839 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Frontier Group by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,702,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,094 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,494.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 384,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,348,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after buying an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

