FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

FrontView REIT Price Performance

FVR stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. FrontView REIT has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95.

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FrontView REIT will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FrontView REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Randall Starr bought 3,716 shares of FrontView REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $49,571.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,571.44. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FrontView REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth $12,626,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in FrontView REIT during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FrontView REIT in the 4th quarter worth $73,000.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

