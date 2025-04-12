FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. FS Credit Opportunities has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

