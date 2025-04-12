General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

