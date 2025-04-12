Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 170,901 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,270,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,901 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $71,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,207,685.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 68,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total value of $452,910.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,202.06. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PTON. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

