Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,201 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $77,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $72.89 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 10.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

