Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,932 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,230,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $80,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,096,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,436,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,642,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,577,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,067,000 after buying an additional 349,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $37.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

