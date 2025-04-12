Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,799 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,799 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $74,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,907,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,569,000 after acquiring an additional 93,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,614.50. This trade represents a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

