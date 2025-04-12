Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,001,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,218 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $69,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,398,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,316,000 after buying an additional 63,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 121,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,662,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487 shares during the period. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 511,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $48,086.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,680.90. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

BXMT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.22. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $1.26. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.68%.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Recommended Stories

