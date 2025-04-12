Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $75,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cinemark by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054,579 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This trade represents a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.07.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

CNK has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

