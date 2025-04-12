Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 16,575 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,570,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $78,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,000. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

