Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 25,278 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 797,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $71,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,824,000 after acquiring an additional 85,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,065,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.07). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.