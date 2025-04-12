German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GABC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 1,086 shares of company stock valued at $42,621 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

