Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.
Gladstone Investment Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.12.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
