Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMCB stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day moving average is $77.04. The stock has a market cap of $831.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $82.52.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

