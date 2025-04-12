Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

