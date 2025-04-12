Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.66.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

