Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $448,000 Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,456,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,023 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,802,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 925,195 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,317,000. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,723,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

