Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Increases Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 743.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $13,625,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,476.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,488 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $102.03.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

